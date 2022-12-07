Due to shortage of electricity generation, Ukraine will go through winter period with electricity limiting schedules - DTEK

Electricity deficit, which is observed in power system due to its damage as a result of shelling by Russian aggressor, will last until March - mid-April, so Ukraine will pass autumn-winter period with scheduled consumption restrictions.

This was stated by the Executive Director of DTEK Dmytro Sakharuk.

"Until the end of March, unfortunately, there will not be enough generation, even if everything is repaired. Therefore, we will live in the schedules of consumption restrictions until the end of the autumn-winter period, which is explained by the high demand for electricity and the limited capacity of its generation," Sakharuk said.

He clarified that usually in early or mid-April there is a significant decrease in consumption, and then generation will be balanced with demand. At the same time, he stressed that all forecasts can be relevant in the absence of new significant damage to the power system.

Assessing the pace of restoration of generating and distribution facilities after the last attack on December 5, the top manager of the State Energy Company noted that it will take another week or ten days to reach the level of supply that was before the attack.

At the same time, he noted that the situation in different regions is different.

"Everyone is trying to meet the outage schedules, but, unfortunately, not all regions succeed. Emergency outages are added to the planned outages to balance supply and demand in a particular region. There are also outages due to local accidents in connection with the load of networks, as well as due to weather conditions that lead, for example, to icing of lines," Sakharuk said. According to him, the situation is aggravated by peak loads on the network, when people simultaneously try to use many devices after the lack of electricity.

In his opinion, emergency shutdowns can only be dealt with by increasing generation and the ability to transmit it.

Explaining the essence of preparation for new enemy attacks, which, in his opinion, should be expected, Sakharuk noted that there are three components in this issue.

First, it is improving the quality of air defense, which must be worked on every minute. Secondly, it is the physical protection of energy facilities, for example, with the help of concrete blocks, and it is not the first time that equipment protected by simple civilian means has been saved. Thirdly, it is the ability to restore the power system as soon as possible after damage," Sakharuk explained.

