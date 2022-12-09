SSU notified rector of Pochaiv Theological Seminary of Ukrainian Orthodox Church (MP) of suspicion that he was engaged in anti-Ukrainian activities

The Security Service of Ukraine has collected indisputable evidence of the guilt of the head of the Pochaiv Theological Seminary in anti-Ukrainian activities.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the SSU.

"The archbishop distributed "posts" through social networks, which humiliated the national honor and dignity of Ukrainians. Also, by his actions, he contributed to the incitement of religious enmity and hatred. To "disperse" destructive content, the rector of the institution used an anonymous profile on the Facebook social network, and to prepare his "publications" he used the narratives of Russian propagandists," the report says.

In addition, during searches of the person's residence and the premises of the seminary, law enforcement officers found literature that repeated the Kremlin's "theses" regarding the internal situation in Ukraine.

Currently, the archbishop has been notified of the suspicion under Part 1 of Art. 161 (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their racial, national, regional affiliation, religious beliefs, disability, and on other grounds) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

