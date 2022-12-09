19 countries recognized Holodomor in Ukraine as genocide

In 19 countries, the Holodomor of 1932-1933 is officially recognized as the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

The diplomats assured that they will continue the work aimed at officially recognizing the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as an act of genocide against the Ukrainian people.

"Today, it has already been recognized by 19 states in different parts of the world. We express our sincere gratitude to them for such support and call on the countries that have not yet done so to adopt relevant documents at the legislative level," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

The agency reported that they continue to call on the international community to increase pressure on the Russian Federation, to increase the amount of military and humanitarian aid to the government of Ukraine, to promote proper investigation and documentation of crimes committed by the Russian Federation in Ukraine, as well as to support the creation of a special tribunal on the crime of aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine to bring Russia and its management to respond.

