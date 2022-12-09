ENG
Russia is expanding its nuclear arsenal, - US Secretary of Defense Austin

Russia is expanding and modernizing its nuclear arsenal

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated on Friday, December 9, by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, reports Reuters.

Austin's comments are in line with a recent Pentagon policy paper on nuclear weapons.

According to experts, Russia has the world's largest stockpile of nuclear weapons, with about 6,000 warheads. Together, Russia and the United States possess about 90% of the world's nuclear warheads - enough to destroy the planet many times over.

"Russia is also modernizing and expanding its nuclear arsenal," Austin said at the induction ceremony for the new commander of the U.S. Strategic Command, which oversees the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

"And as the Kremlin continues its brutal and unprovoked war against Ukraine, the whole world sees that Putin is engaged in deeply irresponsible nuclear saber-rattling," Austin said.

