Guerrillas took responsibility for setting fire to Russian Federation base in occupied Crimea

Партизанський рух "Атеш", до якого входять кримські татари і українці, заявив, що саме його активісти причетні до підпалу казарм із російськими військовими у смт Радянське у тимчасово окупованому Криму.

"The base of the mobilized army of the Russian Federation in the village of Sovietske in the Ukrainian Crimea is on fire. Our agents worked as planned. We worked on this project for a long time and, of course, everything worked out for us. We will continue to destroy the army of the Russian Federation from the inside," the message reads.

They also reported that there were victims and promised to publish more information soon.

The fire at the Russian base occurred on the night of December 10-11.

