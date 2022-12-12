ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14829 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
52 231 90
war (20090) The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation (141)

Ministry of Defense of Russia issued manual on assault operations based on experience of war against Ukraine. DOCUMENT

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

рф

The main combat training department of the Russian Armed Forces issued a manual "Peculiarities of conducting combat operations in the city (population) and forest protection strip as part of an assault detachment (company, platoon)."

This is reported by Censor.NET.

The material tells about the tasks of the assault company, in the organization of the offensive in the settlement and the forest belt.

"The methodological recommendations are intended for commanders of units assigned to carry out assault operations, as well as for study by teaching staff, students, and cadets of military educational institutions of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation," the document says.

Read more: Putin urged Russians not to believe reports of Russian Defense Ministry. VIDEO

Ministry of Defense of Russia issued manual on assault operations based on experience of war against Ukraine 01
Ministry of Defense of Russia issued manual on assault operations based on experience of war against Ukraine 02
Ministry of Defense of Russia issued manual on assault operations based on experience of war against Ukraine 03
Ministry of Defense of Russia issued manual on assault operations based on experience of war against Ukraine 04
Ministry of Defense of Russia issued manual on assault operations based on experience of war against Ukraine 05
Ministry of Defense of Russia issued manual on assault operations based on experience of war against Ukraine 06
Ministry of Defense of Russia issued manual on assault operations based on experience of war against Ukraine 07
Ministry of Defense of Russia issued manual on assault operations based on experience of war against Ukraine 08
Ministry of Defense of Russia issued manual on assault operations based on experience of war against Ukraine 09
Ministry of Defense of Russia issued manual on assault operations based on experience of war against Ukraine 10
Ministry of Defense of Russia issued manual on assault operations based on experience of war against Ukraine 11
Ministry of Defense of Russia issued manual on assault operations based on experience of war against Ukraine 12
Ministry of Defense of Russia issued manual on assault operations based on experience of war against Ukraine 13
Ministry of Defense of Russia issued manual on assault operations based on experience of war against Ukraine 14
Ministry of Defense of Russia issued manual on assault operations based on experience of war against Ukraine 15
Ministry of Defense of Russia issued manual on assault operations based on experience of war against Ukraine 16
Ministry of Defense of Russia issued manual on assault operations based on experience of war against Ukraine 17
Ministry of Defense of Russia issued manual on assault operations based on experience of war against Ukraine 18

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 