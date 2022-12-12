52 231 90
Ministry of Defense of Russia issued manual on assault operations based on experience of war against Ukraine. DOCUMENT
The main combat training department of the Russian Armed Forces issued a manual "Peculiarities of conducting combat operations in the city (population) and forest protection strip as part of an assault detachment (company, platoon)."
The material tells about the tasks of the assault company, in the organization of the offensive in the settlement and the forest belt.
"The methodological recommendations are intended for commanders of units assigned to carry out assault operations, as well as for study by teaching staff, students, and cadets of military educational institutions of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation," the document says.
