Kherson mass shelling: two dead and five wounded are currently known

Kherson is under massive fire from the Russian occupiers.

Yaroslav Yanushevich, the head of the Kherson OVA, reported this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the enemy attacked the KhBK neighborhood. Seven victims are now known, and 2 of them died.

"Also, emergency medical aid teams and the Red Cross are heading to the Ostriv micro-district. The number of victims is currently unknown. If you hear the sounds of explosions, Kherson residents immediately go to the shelter. Be careful!" the message says.

