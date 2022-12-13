There is large-scale air alert in Ukraine

A large-scale air alert has been announced in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with a link to the online map of air alarms.

In particular, the alarm was announced in all regions, even in the occupied Crimea.

No rocket launches have been reported so far. It is not yet officially known what caused the alarm to be announced. According to Telegram channels, this happened due to the activity of the MiG-31, which is the carrier of the "Dagger" missiles. This type of missile cannot be intercepted by our air defense equipment. Therefore, alarms have been announced in all regions of Ukraine.

