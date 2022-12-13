ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11925 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
10 748 8
explosion (1163) war (20121) Melitopol (210) Fedorov Ivan (174)

Explosion rang out in Melitopol center, - Fedorov

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

мелітополь

Another explosion rang out in the temporarily occupied Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov announced this in the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, a loud boom was heard around 14:00 in the very center of the city - in the Chess School area.

"Immediately after that, rioters blocked the roads. Residents reported automatic queues and witnessed a body covered with a black film. We are waiting for details on who was the 200th," he writes.

Watch more: Bakhmut rescuers are trying to protect residential buildings from fires under fire. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 