Explosion rang out in Melitopol center, - Fedorov
Another explosion rang out in the temporarily occupied Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia region.
Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov announced this in the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
As noted, a loud boom was heard around 14:00 in the very center of the city - in the Chess School area.
"Immediately after that, rioters blocked the roads. Residents reported automatic queues and witnessed a body covered with a black film. We are waiting for details on who was the 200th," he writes.
