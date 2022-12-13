Macron to Ukrainians: "Without Russia means with us"

France will support Ukraine’s entire path to freedom: in the war against Russia and after victory.

This was announced by President Emmanuel Macron, reports Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"I want to say solemnly in short words: Without Russia means with us. From the first day of the war to the last day of the war and after it - with us, because today we have a common belief in victory, and this is the only choice possible for France," the French leader emphasized.

He noted that Ukrainians made their choice - they chose freedom and agreed to take all the risks: to be without gas, light, and electricity, but to be without Russia, without the occupier.

"We all believe in Ukraine's path. Without Russia means with us," Macron added.

We will remind you that on September 11, 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published a message for Russians. He emphasized that strikes on civilian infrastructure will not lead Ukraine to make concessions.

"Do you still think you can scare us, break us, make us make concessions? You haven't understood anything? You haven't understood who we are? What are we for? What are we about? Read on your lips: Without gas or you? Without you. Without light or you? Without you. Without water or you? Without you. Without food or you? Without you. Cold, hunger, darkness, and thirst are not as terrible and deadly for us as your "friendship and brotherhood. " But history will put everything in its place. And we will be with gas, light, water, and food.. and WITHOUT you!" - said the head of state at that time.

