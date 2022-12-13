Britain will provide Ukraine with 125 anti-aircraft guns

Britain has announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 50 million pounds.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Twitter of of the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ukrainian military will receive 125 anti-aircraft guns and devices to counter kamikaze drones.

"The £50 million defence aid package includes 125 anti-aircraft guns and technology to counter deadly drones supplied by Iran, including dozens of radars and electronic warfare equipment," the statement said.

On December 12, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that the UK may reconsider refusing to supply Ukraine with longer-range weapons if Russia continues to shoot at civilian infrastructure.