Enemy shelled 11 settlements in Bakhmut direction, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on December 13, 2022.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this was stated on official Facebook of AFU General Staff.

The report states: "The two hundred and ninety-third day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

During the day, the enemy launched 2 missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions, as well as carried out more than 20 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.

The threat of enemy's air and missile strikes on civilian infrastructure objects throughout Ukraine remains.

The situation in Volyn and Polissya directions remains without significant changes, no signs of enemy offensive groups formation were detected.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 95,260 people (+500 per day), 2,966 tanks, 1,931 artillery systems, 5,930 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Siversky and Slobozhansky directions the enemy shelled the areas of Seredina-Buda and Ryasne in Sumy region, as well as Strilecha, Staritsa, Ambarne, Vilkhuvatka, Dvorichna and Krasne in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk direction, the areas of Kupyansk, Kyslivka, Kotlyarivka, Tabaivka, Berestove in Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka and Myasozharivka in Luhansk region were shelled with tanks and all types of artillery.

In the Liman direction the enemy fired from tanks and artillery at the areas of settlements: Grekivka, Ploschanka and Nevske in Luhansk region, as well as Terny, Yampolivka in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired at the positions of the Defense Forces from tanks, mortars and rocket artillery in the vicinity of populated areas: Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Veselove, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Chasiv Yar, Druzhba, Zalizne of Donetsk region.

Read more: Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks in areas of 16 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk regions - General Staff

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired from tanks and artillery of various types at almost twenty localities, in particular: Avdiivka, Nevelske, Heorhiivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy fired mortars, cannon and rocket artillery at the areas near Vremivka, Vuhledar, Neskuchne and Prechistivka, Donetsk region.

In Zaporizhzhya and Kherson directions the enemy continues to shell our positions and civilian infrastructure of settlements along the right bank of the Dnipro river. He fired from tanks, mortars, cannon and rocket artillery at the areas of more than 25 settlements in particular: Plavni, Gulyaypole, Dorozhnyanka, Olgivske, Zaporizhzhya region, as well as Chornobaivka, Antonivka, Mykilske, Tokarivka, Milove, Kherson region and Kherson city.

Read more: Russian troops are trying to attack in 4 directions, - AFU General Staff

Forced mobilization measures have been intensified in the territory of Donetsk region in order to replenish the losses and to replenish the units of the First Army Corps of the occupation troops. Thus, in the city of Horlivka, male persons are subject to conscription, including those with the mark "reservation" in military tickets.

As a result of the destruction of the deployment point of the Russian occupation troops on December 11 near the village of Kadiyivka, Luhansk region, the enemy lost up to 60 servicemen killed and up to 100 wounded.

Defeats of the enemy by the Armed Forces of Ukraine were confirmed in Zaporizhzhia region over the previous days. Thus, in addition to the destruction of the leadership of the 58th army in the city of Melitopol, three artillery installations, up to 10 units of military equipment of various types were destroyed and about 150 enemy servicemen were wounded near the settlements of Energodar, Tokmak and Gulyaypole.

The units of missile troops and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit 2 areas of concentration of the Russian occupants' personnel".

See more: Soldiers of 93rd "Kholodny Yar" brigade are fighting for Bakhmut and Soledar. PHOTOS