ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11925 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
41 315 252
Russian Army (6167) war (20121) Russia (9697) Kuleba (609)

Russia is planning major offensive in January-February, - Kuleba

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

кулеба

The Russian occupiers want to conduct a major offensive in January-February 2023, hoping for mobilization.

This was stated at a briefing by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LIGА.

According to the Foreign Minister, the Kremlin expects to be able to conduct a major offensive in late January or February and is trying to prepare.

The Minister noted that the enemy hopes for mobilization in Russia and equipment that is being removed from storage.

Kuleba said that Ukraine is doing everything possible to disrupt Russia's plans and expressed confidence that Moscow will not succeed due to the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read more: World will not fall apart if Russia falls apart, - Kuleba

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 