It is the people of Russia who will make their country collapse.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba stated this in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Censor.NET reports.

"Instead of thinking about how to help Russia survive and become an ordinary member of the international community, it's time to come to terms with the fact that Russia cannot be a standard member of the international community.

I don't think the world will fall apart if Russia falls apart. But it is the people of Russia who will force their country to collapse, as happened with the Russian Empire in 1917," the head of the Foreign Ministry said.

Kuleba urged not to fear the disintegration of Russia.

