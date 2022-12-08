Ukraine needs defense planning, - Butusov. VIDEO

War constantly needs operational decisions. And defense planning is precisely the system of predicting threats and determining priorities.

The Censor.NET chief editor Yuriy Butusov stated this on the air of Radio NV.

According to the journalist, relations with international partners are based on institutional interaction.

"For our partners, it is much more important to act in the future, to see the strategy of Ukraine, what and how we want to use it, what results, how effectively we use those weapons, what results in we aim to achieve in the future, how we become stronger in the complex. Therefore, these separate things political and moral matters are of great importance. If we talk about interstate cooperation, we need not just individual actions. We need programs here. The Ukrainian army has already accomplished so many feats during this brutal war that the whole civilized world is emotionally on our side. But we defense planning is needed. This is a problem we have. The lack of this planning greatly hampers both our supply of ammunition and weapons and cooperation with us from our partners, our allies," Butusov explained.

As an example, the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET cited the defense doctrine of Great Britain in 2021.

"It is very clearly written there not just who the enemy is, but how the defense forces are strengthened, at the expense of which qualities are planned to be achieved, which capabilities are designed to be completed, which new technologies are being used. Which projects, which types of weapons are prioritized, and in what, first of all, it is necessary to invest in the state and invest money? Therefore, such a clear strategy determines priorities. It determines the order and nature of actions. Because during total war, and general mobilization, it is impossible to satisfy all the needs of all defense forces quickly. And it will be impossible for a long time.

Therefore, it is necessary in every process to quickly determine priorities and look into the future so that it is possible to move from the fire mode "give us everything today or yesterday" to what we need in 3 months, in a month, in six months, a year, and in three years. Because there are long-term defense programs that cannot be planned, for example, the launch of the production of weapons and ammunition. Some types cannot be done even in a year. It is necessary to invest for the future, to invest money for three years. Then it will go later in a big stream. This is defensive planning. It involves long-term, medium-term, short-term forecasting and prioritization," he added.

"I think anyone can tell how it's going if you look at how the provision of the winter uniform was planned. I think it's obvious. We have a lot of chaos and a lot of inconsistent management decisions. Why all this? Because war requires constant operational decisions. But to be on time, you have to be ahead. To be ahead, you have to predict. Defense planning is exactly the system of predicting threats and determining priorities - what and when we need it," Butusov concluded.

See more: Over 70,000 war crimes documented since beginning of full-scale Russian invasion. INFOGRAPHICS