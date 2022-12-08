ENG
Over 70,000 war crimes documented since beginning of full-scale Russian invasion. INFOGRAPHICS

The Prosecutor General’s Office has documented more than 70,000 war crimes against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.



As of December 8, 2022, documented:

  • 51,936 war crimes;
  • 18,532 crimes against the national security of Ukraine.

