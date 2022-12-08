Over 70,000 war crimes documented since beginning of full-scale Russian invasion. INFOGRAPHICS
The Prosecutor General’s Office has documented more than 70,000 war crimes against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the Prosecutor General's Office.
As of December 8, 2022, documented:
- 51,936 war crimes;
- 18,532 crimes against the national security of Ukraine.
