Over 70,000 war crimes documented since beginning of full-scale Russian invasion. INFOGRAPHICS

The Prosecutor General’s Office has documented more than 70,000 war crimes against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As of December 8, 2022, documented:

51,936 war crimes;

18,532 crimes against the national security of Ukraine.

