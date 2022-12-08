ENG
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
Consequences of Russian missile attack on Kupiansk and Pechenihy. PHOTOS

On December 7 and 8, Russian troops launched rocket attacks on the city of Kupiansk and Pechenihy in the Kharkiv region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

"According to the investigation, on December 7 at around 20:00, the occupiers fired S-300 rockets at the town of Pechenihy, Chuhuiiv district. Residential buildings were damaged by their shrapnel.
On December 8, around 4:20 a.m., the Russian military launched a missile attack on Kupiansk. The administrative building was damaged. According to preliminary information, the enemy used the S-300 air defense system," the message reads.

Under the procedural leadership of the Chuhuiiv and Kupiansk district prosecutors' offices of the Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war have been launched

Consequences of Russian missile attack on Kupiansk and Pechenihy 01
Consequences of Russian missile attack on Kupiansk and Pechenihy 02
Consequences of Russian missile attack on Kupiansk and Pechenihy 03
Consequences of Russian missile attack on Kupiansk and Pechenihy 04
Consequences of Russian missile attack on Kupiansk and Pechenihy 05
Consequences of Russian missile attack on Kupiansk and Pechenihy 06
Consequences of Russian missile attack on Kupiansk and Pechenihy 07

