Russians prepare counteroffensive in Kupyansk direction

The Russian occupiers are preparing a counteroffensive and want to attack in the Kupyan direction.

This was reported by Serhiy Cherevaty, the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

According to him, the Armed Forces are aware of all the plans of the Rashists, so they are preparing for further attacks by the Russians.

"Indeed, the Russians are preparing a counter-offensive operation in the Luhansk direction, an element of which is the Kupyan direction. We know about this and are actively countering it in the Svatovo area and other areas where they are trying to counterattack," Cherevaty explained.

He noted that the situation is difficult but under control.

"We see all their actions," added a spokesman for the eastern group of troops.

