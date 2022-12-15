United States will expand training program of Ukrainian military in Germany: instructors will train battalion of soldiers of Armed Forces for month, - New York Times

The Pentagon is expanding the training program for the Ukrainian military, which is conducted for them at the base in Germany.

As reported by Censor.NET, The New York Times reports this with reference to two American officials who commented on the condition of anonymity.

According to them, President Joe Biden has already approved the relevant decision this week, and from the beginning of 2023, about a battalion of Ukrainian soldiers, 600-800 people, will be able to receive training from American instructors every month.

Currently, approximately 300 people are trained monthly. Since the start of the full-scale war, American instructors have trained approximately 3,100 Ukrainians, mostly in small groups, to work with specific weapons systems, such as HIMARS.

The training program itself will also change somewhat: it is planned to train larger groups so that they practice advanced battle tactics, including joint exercises, when infantry learn to act in coordination with artillerymen.

The decision was made just now allegedly because previously the Ukrainian command was wary of releasing a larger number of people from the front line for training, but with the onset of winter, the intensity of hostilities may be lower.

The interlocutors said that the expansion of the program is to some extent a renewal of the training programs that the US and other allies conducted for the Ukrainian military from 2015 before the start of the full-scale war at the Yavoriv training ground.

