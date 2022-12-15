Leadership of Belarus is probably preparing for war, - General Staff

In Belarus, recruitment for the Terrodefense units continues, and the authorities have introduced the death penalty for servicemen and officials. It is quite possible that such actions of Lukashenko are one of the steps in preparation for participation in the war against Ukraine. At the same time, the probability of conducting an offensive operation from the territory of Belarus remains low.

Oleksii Hromov, deputy chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported this at a briefing, Censor.NET informs.

"The probability of conducting an offensive operation from the territory of Belarus remains low. At the same time, until March 1, 2023, the State Border Committee of Belarus extended restrictions on the entry and stay of citizens in the border zone, in the areas of the Gomel region, bordering the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine," he noted.

Also, according to the available data, in the border areas of the Brest region with Ukraine, the process of joining the territorial defense units of volunteers continued last week, Hromov said.

"During the interviews, the candidates are shown that in the event of martial law being introduced in the country, they will be issued with weapons and ammunition, and their main task will be the protection and defense of communities as part of the formed territorial defense units," he added.

