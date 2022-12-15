US imposes new sanctions against Russia

The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the State Department announced sanctions against dozens of Russian financial institutions, oligarch Vladimir Potanin, his network of organizations, and other individuals associated with the Russian government.

This is noted in official statement of Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of the Treasury, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Today OFAC is adding 18 entities associated with the Russian financial services sector to the SDN sanctions list," the document says.

In addition, the U.S. Department of State simultaneously adds to the list of restrictions a well-known Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin, his network of organizations, as well as more than 40 other individuals associated with the government of the Russian Federation.