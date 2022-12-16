There are about 15 "arrivals" in Zaporizhzhia region - RMA (updated)

Russian occupiers are shelling Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Starukh, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy is launching missile strikes. Stay in safe places!" the message says.

According to the secretary of the city council, Anatolii Kurtev, about 12 blows were inflicted.

Later, the head of the RMA Starukh stated: "Currently, we know about one and a half dozen arrivals of Russian missiles. The consequences of the enemy attack are being clarified. All relevant services are working. We ask citizens to prepare for possible temporary restrictions during the restoration of damaged infrastructure".

