Ukrenergo declared state of emergency due to Russian shelling

As a result of massive missile attacks on the electric power infrastructure of Ukraine, there was a loss of more than 50% of the consumption of the United Energy System.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrenergo.

"In accordance with the Market Rules, we are announcing the occurrence of an emergency situation, starting with the calculation period from 09:00 a.m. on December 16, 2022," the message reads.

Watch more: In Kharkiv, as result of shelling, colossal infrastructural destruction, energy system was damaged, - Mayor Terekhov. VIDEO