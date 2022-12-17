Number of victims of rocket attack on Kryvy Rih has increased to five

One of those injured by the rocket fire in Kryvy Rih died in the hospital.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the doctors' statement in a comment to "Suspilne".

According to medics, the man was taken to the operating room after evacuation. However, despite the efforts of doctors, the victim died.

Three more injured as a result of the rocket attack are in the medical facility.

"Another injured person is in the polytrauma department in a moderate condition. Two women are in the maxillofacial surgery department. All have been operated on," the medics said.

