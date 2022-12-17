ENG
AFU liquidated Russian Lieutenant Colonel Lopin, - blogger

Colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, blogger Anatoliy Shtefan released information that the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated Lieutenant Colonel of the Russian army Lopin.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Twіtter.

Stefan noted: "Lieutenant Colonel Oleksandr Lopin, commander of the 2nd Battalion Tactical Group, 108th Air Assault Regiment, 7th Mountain Division".

