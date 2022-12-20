After his visit to Belarus, Putin will hold a meeting of Russian Defense Ministry board

Tomorrow, December 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an expanded meeting of Russian Defense Ministry board.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ with a reference to Radio Svoboda.

It is reported that the keynote speech will be delivered by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, among other things, he will report on the progress of the "special military operation".

The meeting will also be attended by the command of military districts, various types of Russian troops. About 15 thousand officials of the Russian Armed Forces will take part in the event via videoconference, the Kremlin said.

