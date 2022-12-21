"Cotton" in Russia will grow - Danilov

Russian Federation should behave politely towards civilized world, otherwise current Russia’s policy will lead to increase of "cotton" in different cities.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform, said NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov during a telethon, commenting on the explosions in Russia.

"I warned that the "bavovna" on Russia will grow and it will be more and more every day. And there is nothing surprising here, Russia is Russia. You need to behave politely towards civilized society, and everything will be fine. And if you continue to pursue such a policy, as you have now chosen, believe me, it will explode not only there, but also in many other cities, and as they say, there will be no shortage of it," Danilov said.

