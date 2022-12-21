Zelensky independently decided that security situation allows him to fly to USA, - White House

President Volodymyr Zelensky is flying to the US by his own decision, he decided that the security parameters allow it.

This was reported by a representative of the White House, Censor.NET informs.

"We had the opportunity to closely consult with President Zelensky on the security parameters so that he could leave the country, come to the United States for a short period and return. Of course, this final decision was made by him. He concluded that these security parameters - you know, met what he needed. We agreed with this, so we are performing accordingly," he said.

The representative of the White House emphasized that Russia "will continue to do what it is doing" and "we will continue to do what we are doing", including the USA will not interfere with the trips of President Zelensky, which he considers necessary to advance the interests of his people and countries.

"And I would like to point out that just this morning he made a trip to the city of Bakhmut in the east of the country, which is very close to the front line in the east. Previously, he had already visited other areas located directly on the front line. And he makes his own decisions about those trips based on what he thinks will be best for his people," he added.

