Biden supported our peace formula, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi discussed the Ukrainian peace formula with US President Joe Biden, and the American leader supported the idea of holding a peace summit.

"Restoring the international legal order is our joint task. We need peace. Ukraine has already made relevant proposals, and I just discussed them with President Biden - our formula for peace. Ten points that can and must be implemented for the sake of our common security, guaranteed for decades to come," Zelensky said.

According to the President, he is glad to note that "President Biden supported this initiative of ours."

