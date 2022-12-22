The next Ukraine-EU summit will be held on February 3 in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already received an invitation to the event.

The press secretary of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel Barend Leits, informed the Interfax-Ukraine agency about this on Thursday in Brussels, Censor.NET informs.

"I can confirm that the Ukraine-EU summit will take place on February 3, there is an open invitation to President Zelensky to visit Brussels," he said.

Read more: Ukraine is preparing a special summit for peace this winter, - Zelensky