Iran threatens Zelensky: Our patience with accusations is not unlimited

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Nasser Kanaani, criticized the speech of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in the US Congress. Iran was outraged by Tehran’s military support for Moscow in the war against Ukraine.

Kanaani's comment was published on the website of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

It states that Iran "has not supplied any military equipment to any side for use in the war in Ukraine" and has always respected the territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine.

"Zelensky should know that Iran's strategic patience with regard to such groundless accusations is not limitless," said a representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Kanaani also advised the Ukrainian president to "learn a lesson from the fate of some other political leaders who were satisfied with US support."

It will be recalled that in a speech before both houses of Congress, the head of state once again announced Iran's military support for Russia.

"When Russia does not reach our cities with artillery, it tries to destroy them with missiles. Moreover, Russia has found an accomplice in this genocidal policy - Iran. Iranian killer drones, which are coming to Russia by the hundreds, have become a threat to our critical infrastructure. This is how one terrorist finds another. It's only a matter of time before they hit your other allies if we don't stop them now," he said.