Russians shelled two districts of Dnipro region, power lines damaged

Enemy struck at Nikopol and Synelnykivsky districts of Dnipro region. There are destructions, 1500 customers are without electricity.

It was reported in Telegram by Head of Dnipro Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Nikopol region. During this day occupants attacked Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas with heavy artillery. Three private houses were damaged in the latter. There were no casualties," the post reads.

It is noted that Russian heavy artillery also struck the Synelnykovo district. They shelled the Velykomykhailivka community. Power lines were damaged there, as a result of which about half a thousand customers were left without electricity. There were no casualties.

As for the sound similar to an explosion, which residents of Kamyanske and some districts of Dnipro region heard in the evening, the information is being investigated, the Regional Council added.