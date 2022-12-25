ENG
Air Forces of Ukrainian Armed Forces recorded Santa’s flight over Ukraine. MAP

On Christmas Eve, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that they spotted Santa Claus in Ukrainian airspace.

It was informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrainian Air Force Command's page.

"The Air Force welcomes Santa1 in the airspace of Ukraine and guarantees safe flight!" - the post reads.

On Christmas Eve, the Flightradar24 project, which allows real-time monitoring of aircraft around the world, "tracks" the movement of the Santa1 object. The Ukrainian Air Force published a screenshot of a map showing Santa on reindeer over Ukraine.

