war (20165) Kherson (730) blood (5) Kyrylo Tymoshenko (144)

Massive attack on Kherson: giant queues at blood donation centers. PHOTOS

In Kherson, citizens are actively going to donate blood for people who were injured on December 24 during a massive attack on the city.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"This is Kherson. Blood donation centers. Queues of people to become donors and save the victims of yesterday's terror in the city.
People are ready to stand in line all day for rescue. This is the superpower of Ukrainians! Such a Kherson cannot be broken, not even by Russian terror!", the report says.

