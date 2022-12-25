Iran boasted about "effectiveness" of its drones in Ukraine

Iran’s Chief of General Staff, General Mohammad Bagheri, said that statements about Russia’s use of Iranian-made drones against Ukraine are "proof of the effectiveness" of Iranian weapons.

His statement is quoted by Radio Liberty with reference to the Iranian Tasnim agency, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

Bagheri reminded that the West and Ukraine constantly accuse Iran of supplying Russia with kamikaze drones.

"Despite the fact that many such claims are untrue, their very appearance testifies to the effectiveness, importance and high level of Iranian drones," the general said.

Iran has previously denied supplying Russia with drones for use in Ukraine, but in November said it had sold the weapons to Moscow, allegedly before the invasion began.