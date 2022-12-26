ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
10424 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
3 838 8
shoot out (8690) Kherson (730) evacuation (367)

Kherson authorities advise residents to evacuate

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

херсон

Enemy shelling in liberated Kherson does not stop and is becoming more and more frequent and large-scale. The security situation has been very tense in recent days.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The local authorities once again advise the residents of Kherson not to risk their lives and the lives of their relatives and to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine.

People are reminded that they will be provided with free shelter, housing assistance, cash payments, and all social guarantees.

Watch more: Russians shelled two hospitals in Kherson during day, these are targeted strikes, - RMA. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 