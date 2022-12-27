Kremlin has no intention of negotiating on Ukraine’s terms, - Peskov

The press secretary of the Russian dictator, Dmytro Peskov, said that the Kremlin has no intention of negotiating on the terms of Ukraine, which will present its plan for ending the war at the United Nations peace summit.

As reported by Censor.NET, RBC-Ukraine reports this with reference to the Russian mass media.

Thus, the leadership of the Russian Federation continues to pursue "its goals" in its full-scale military aggression against Ukraine.

"We have never adhered to other people's conditions, we have focused only on our goals and common sense," Peskov said in response to the question of whether Moscow is ready to negotiate on Ukraine's terms.

Read more: Ukraine plans to hold summit on peace formula by end of February with participation of UN Secretary General Guterres - Kuleba