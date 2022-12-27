Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 103,220 people (+620 per day), 3,016 tanks, 1,998 artillery systems, 6,024 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Losses of the Russian occupiers as of the morning of December 27 are approximately 103,220 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 27.12 are approximately:

personnel - about 103,220 (+620) people were eliminated,

tanks - 3016 (+0) units,

armored combat vehicles - 6024 (+7) units,

artillery systems - 1998 (+2) units,

MLRS - 418 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 212 (+0) units,

aircraft - 283 (+0) units,

helicopters - 267 (+0) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 1707 (+0),

cruise missiles ‒ 653 (+0),

warships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4652 (+5) units,

special equipment - 179 (+1).

Watch more: Destruction of group of 12 occupiers at place of their deployment with high-precision projectile. VIDEO

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Lyman directions. The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.