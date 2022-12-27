Russian Federation transferred parts of tank army to Belarus, - British intelligence

Parts of the Russian tank army were transferred to Belarus for training. Earlier, this army was defeated in the Kharkiv region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain on Twitter.

As noted in the summary, in the north, units of the Russian 1st Guards Tank Army probably found themselves among the Russian forces recently transferred to Belarus.

"This unit was likely conducting pre-deployment training and is unlikely to have the support units necessary to bring it to combat readiness," the statement said.

According to British intelligence, during the last 48 hours, the fighting, as before, was concentrated around the Bakhmut sector of the Donetsk region and near Svatove in the Luhansk region.

According to the British Ministry of Defense, Russia continues to initiate frequent small-scale attacks in these areas, although a small area has changed hands.

Also remind that, according to British intelligence, during the offensive in September, the Armed Forces of Ukraine defeated the 1st Guards Tank Army, which was assigned to the defense of Moscow.

