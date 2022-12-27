Number of desertions in Russian army is increasing, - General Staff
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information on the increase in the number of desertions in the Russian army.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff.
The message states: "Due to significant losses of personnel, there has been an increase in cases of desertion of Russian servicemen and their leaving combat positions in the Luhansk region. In order to maintain control over the situation, the Russian military leadership has increased the number of patrols to detain and return deserters to their units."
