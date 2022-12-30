Surovikin has established command, but Russian army is still fighting en masse, and this will not work, - Budanov

The commander of Russia’s war against Ukraine, Sergey Surovikin, has streamlined the management of the occupying forces, but the enemy is still fighting en masse.

According to him, Surovikin moved away from the practice of breaking up military units into smaller units, and that is why the invaders are now trying to fight more coherently - he managed to establish a command.

He noted that the Russian general had replaced the leadership of the Russian army with his own men, which caused the dissatisfaction of Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Also, Surovikin gave the oligarch Evgeniy Prigozhin and his terrorists from the Wagner PMC heavy weapons, armored vehicles, and combat aircraft.

"He partially manages to stabilize the situation, but there is no question of any offensive, now they are conducting a defensive operation," said Budanov.

The scout emphasized that the Russian army has not changed in other approaches, it continues to fight with masses of people - the head of the Defense Intelligence is sure that nothing will come of this, since the methods of the Second World War do not work today.