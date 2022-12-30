US satellite intelligence helped Armed Forces to carry out counteroffensive in Kharkiv region, Russian command ignored this threat, which turned into failure - Russian "warriors"

The Russian command ignored the information about the upcoming counteroffensive of the Armed Forces in the Kharkiv region. This ensured the surprise and success of the Ukrainian defenders.

The pro-Russian Telegram channel "Voenny osvedimittel" writes about this, Censor.NET reports.

The Russians pay attention to the intensity of monitoring by Western satellites of key air bases, ports, military-industrial complex enterprises and nuclear facilities of the Russian Federation.

The authors note that in an interview with The Washingon Post, the Commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, said that "it was thanks to detailed American intelligence that it became known that the number of Russian battalions in Izyum was reduced by at least half, as the most combat-ready units were transferred to Kherson."

Read more: Russia is going to conduct new wave of mobilization on January 5, - Budanov

"Considering everything, this became a key moment in the adoption of the final plan of the operation. During its implementation, additional UAVs were transferred to the Kharkiv direction for more accurate targeting of artillery and reducing the consumption of ammunition, as well as the most valuable modern 155-mm howitzers M777, the number of which in each the attacking Ukrainian brigade was reduced to at least 8 guns.

However, American satellite intelligence determined not only the preparation of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, but also took part in its implementation, helping the Armed Forces in real time to find the exact location of particularly important targets for their further destruction, which also reduced the cost of ammunition. According to the results, in five days the Armed Forces spent only 32,500 shells out of the expected 100,000," the Russians write.

"In addition to American participation, the article also mentions the Russian command's ignoring of information about the upcoming Ukrainian offensive (about which everyone trumpeted even in telegrams at the time) and the culture of "fawning", which has already become a classic for our army, which ensured surprise and initial success ", - concluded in "Military Informer".