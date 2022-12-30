ENG
Russian Federation has ability to purchase weapons covertly, - Ihnat

Russia can purchase weapons not only from Iran. Aggressor countries have opportunities to do this covertly through smuggling schemes.

This was stated by Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat, Censor.NET reports with reference to Channel 24.

"The whole world should influence these processes and expand the spectrum of sanctions to other countries as much as possible in order to deprive Russia of the opportunity to increase its potential for killing weapons," he emphasized.

