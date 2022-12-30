Our strategic task is to meet criteria for joining EU by end of 2024, - Shmyhal

The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, called it a strategic task for Ukraine to meet the criteria for joining the European Union by the end of 2024.

"For this year, in the conditions of the war, we received five so-called visa-free visas from the EU. What was planned to be done for years, we did in 10 months," Shmyhal said at the government meeting.

The Prime Minister reminded that it is about "energy visa-free", "transport visa-free", "economic visa-free", "customs visa-free" and "digital visa-free".

"This is just the tip of all the work. Hundreds of regulatory acts have already been adopted so that our legislation fully complies with European legislation. Hundreds more are being prepared for adoption next year. Our strategic task is to meet the accession criteria by the end of 2024," Shmyhal said.