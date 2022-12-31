809 2
Marines of last day destroyed 9 invaders and 4 units of towed artillery. INFOGRAPHICS
The military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.
As noted, last day marines destroyed 9 invaders and 4 units of towed artillery
The final losses of the enemy are specified.
