Khmelnytsky region was attacked by rockets, there are wounded, - PO

During the mass air raid, explosions rang out in Khmelnytsky.

This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Khmelnytskyi. The city was attacked by rockets. Two people were injured," the message reads.

The head of Khmelnytsky RMA Serhiy Gamalii noted that there are "arrivals" in the region.

Later, the head of the regional administration reported that at least 4 people were injured.

