Residents of Odesa region will soon have electricity, - RMA

Residents of the Odesa region will receive electricity in the near future.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Maksym Marchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"DTEK received an order from Ukrenergo to connect all household consumers in our region. Therefore, we are waiting for the light in the near future. Thank you to the PPO and energy workers for their titanic work!" - the message says.

