ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13081 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
12 566 9
war (20410) Kyiv oblast (419) drones (1237) Oleksii Kuleba (42)

Drone attack on Kyiv region: infrastructure facility damaged

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

дрон,шахед

At night, the Kyiv region repelled an attack by Shahed-drones.

Oleksii Kuleba, the head of Kyiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the terrorist country targeted energy infrastructure facilities. Almost three dozen drones were launched in the region.

"Preliminarily, there are no casualties. There is damage to the infrastructure object. All night long, emergency services worked at the crash site," the report says.

See more: On New Year’s Eve, 45 enemy "Shahed" drones were destroyed - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 