In Odesa, an enemy anti-ship mine was controlled and neutralized on the coast.

This was reported on Telegram by the spokesman of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Bratchuk, Censor.NET reports.

"Odesa, we are exhaling. An enemy anti-ship mine was defused on the coast by detonation. We thank the Defense Forces for their professional work," Bratchuk said.

