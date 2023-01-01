ENG
Russian troops shelled two communities in Dnipropetrovsk region - RMA

In the evening of January 1, the Russian army opened fire on two communities in the Nikopol region.

As Censor.NET informs, the chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, announced this on Telegram.

"In the evening, Russian occupiers hit Marhanetska and Mirivska communities in Nikopol region with heavy artillery," he wrote.

Previously, there were no casualties. Information about the destruction is being clarified.

As for other regions of the region, the day was quiet.

